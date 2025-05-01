Chicago Importing Company Announces Fazer Brand Expansion into Savory Snack Category

CHICAGO, IL — Chicago Importing Company, a national importer of specialty foods and confections and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Fazer, announces the expansion of the Fazer brand into the savory snack category.

Fazer, based in Finland, is widely recognized in the United States for its delectable chocolate treats. However, in Finland and globally, it also has a strong reputation as a leading producer of high-quality grain products.

“Having introduced its savory snack cracker line, Crisp, to various countries over the years, we are thrilled to support Fazer in launching the Crisp brand here in the United States” says Nancy E. Fino, Vice President of Marketing at Chicago Importing Company.

Fino adds, “The timing for these products is perfect. The healthy snacks market currently stands at approximately $21 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% by 2030. Moreover, healthy savory snacks hold nearly 33% of the total market share. We anticipate that our customers, who already appreciate Fazer for its exceptional confections, will warmly welcome this new category.”

Staying true to its brand promise of “Northern Magic. Made Real.” and its commitment to using “nature’s finest ingredients, with nothing unnecessary added,” Fazer’s Crisp products are made with sourdough. They are rich in fiber, utilize 100% whole grain rye flour, and achieve their satisfying crunch through extensive baking.

Fazer Crisp is a versatile and flavorful snack suitable for every day. Enjoy them as is, with soup or salad, or paired with cheese, deli meats, tuna or egg salad, avocado and tomato, smoked salmon with cream cheese, or nut butters with fruit.

Available in three varieties: Rye, Dark Rye, and Rye & Rosemary, Fazer Crisp is sold in cases of nine, with the selling units packaged in a display box for easy store merchandising.

Chicago Importing Company will introduce this exciting snack, along with other new products, at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show, Booth #2336. The Show, presented by the Specialty Food Association, will be held June 29 – July 1 at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.

About Chicago Importing Company

Established in 1992 by Lars Berntson, a veteran in the imported food and beverage industry, Chicago Importing Company is a privately held niche importer and distributor located in suburban Chicago. Offering curated specialty foods and confections from the Nordic region and western Europe, the company serves retailers and distributors nationwide and across multiple channels.

For more information, visit: www.chicagoimporting.com

About Fazer

Fazer is one of the largest corporations in the Finnish food industry. The company was founded by Karl Fazer in 1891, as a “French-Russian café” in central Helsinki. Today, it employs over 6,000 people across Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Norway, and Poland. Its products are exported to more than 40 countries.

For more information, visit: www.fazer.fi