Chilled & Deli Foods Market Trends/Analysis Report 2022: A Global $350+ Billion Industry by 2030 – Shifting Consumer Preference Towards Prepared Meals

DUBLIN– The “Chilled & Deli Foods Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Meat & Meat Alternatives, Cheese), by Type , by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global chilled & deli foods market is expected to reach USD 350.9 billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030

Rising preference of consumers for chilled & deli products along with consumer focus in gaining knowledge & desire to understand various nutritional contents is one of the key trends driving the market. A busy lifestyle coupled with shifting consumer preference towards prepared meals, owing to the convenience offered by them, is poised to remain one of the key trends stoking market growth in the forecast period.

Manufacturers are launching a wide range of chilled & deli foods in the healthier segment with claims vegan gluten and dairy-free in order to cater to the rising customer demand, which is increasing the scope of chilled & deli foods in the global market. For instance, in July 2021 Veroni, a manufacturer of Italian cured meats and specialties launched its new snack line offering a selection of authentic Italian salami with provolone cheese, dried fruit, and breadsticks.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: ResearchAndMarkets.com