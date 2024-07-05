Cibao Meat Products Increases Cash Flow, Saves Time with Slingshot

Founded in 1969, Cibao Meat Products, Inc. manufactures Hispanic-styled sausages that are sold in club stores such as Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s, as well as through 450 other retail locations. The third generation to lead the company, Heinz Vieluf Jr, President of Cibao Meat Products, is a futurist who has always been fascinated by technology. A proponent of continuous improvement, whether it’s utilizing robotics, automation, or software, Heinz regularly evaluates emerging technologies that could improve his company’s processes.

“I’m always looking for ways to make our business run better and faster,” Heinz said. “Inefficiency can lead to exhaustion, overwork, and burnout — therefore, I champion and leverage technology for the benefit of the entire company.”

After meeting Infragistics CEO Dean Guida in his Vistage CEO group, Heinz wanted to know more about Slingshot, Dean’s digital workplace software. Impressed by Slingshot’s ability to instantly access data and gain efficiency, Heinz realized that the platform could help his company work smarter, not harder.

