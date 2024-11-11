CIBUS Fresh Recalls CIBUS Fresh Products Containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie

The Recalled 2/3LB is Due to Supplier Notification of a Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

CIBUS Fresh, Noblesville, Indiana, is recalling CIBUS Fresh products containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb due to supplier notification of a possible Listeria monocytogenes (products are listed below). Product was distributed under the following labels: CIBUS Fresh, Jack & Olive, and Sprig and Sprout.

CIBUS Fresh has ceased producing and distributing products containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb.

Use or consumption of products contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed to six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Product Name Item Number /

Code Item UPC Expiration Date CF/ Autumn Turkey

Sandwich 9.65oz 79616 00810028251915 11/02/24 to 11/09/24 J&O Autumn Turkey

Sandwich 9.65oz 79615 00810028251915 11/02/24 to 11/09/24 S&S Autumn Turkey

Sandwich 9.65oz 84408 00810028251915 11/03/24 to 11/09/24

No other CIBUS Fresh products are affected or are involved in this recall.

Food safety remains a top priority for CIBUS Fresh and we have full confidence that all appropriate steps are being taken to protect our consumers. CIBUS Fresh has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed.

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further information regarding the Brie Recall Consumers can learn more at: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/savencia-cheese-usa-announces-expanded-voluntary-recall-select-soft-ripened-cheeses?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Please contact Chelsea Mascari by email at chelseam@freshedgefoods.com or by phone at 317-981-3460 for any questions related to this matter.