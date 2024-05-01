Cinco Ways to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Gayo Azul

Paramus, NJ – Gayo Azul®, the renowned Hispanic cheesemaker with Dutch influence, is gearing up to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in style with five exciting recipes curated in collaboration with Celebrity Chef George Duran. These five mouthwatering creations include Birria Tacos, *Chicken Fajitas, Creamy Gouda Huevos Rancheros, Grilled Shrimp Arugula Salad, and Open-Faced Honey & Ham Sandwiches.

Gayo Azul is synonymous with excellence, crafting fresh cheeses from cow’s milk, characterized by a firm texture and subtly salty, mild flavor profile. With a heritage rooted in merging Dutch and Hispanic traditions, Gayo Azul’s cheeses have earned a cherished place in kitchens across generations.

These ‘cinco’ cheese varieties offered by Gayo Azul cater to diverse tastes and culinary needs:

– Cotija: A firm and crumbly Mexican aged cow’s milk cheese, perfect for enchiladas, tacos, and street corn toppings.

– Dutch Edam: A rich and creamy cheese ideal for cheeseboards, baking dishes, and salads.

– European Swiss: Known for its sweet, nutty taste and iconic holes, perfect for sandwiches and burgers.

– Queso Blanco: A fresh, white cow’s milk cheese with a slightly salty flavor, ideal for grilling.

– Queso Para Freir: A fresh, white cow’s milk cheese with a higher melting point, perfect for frying and baking.

Kickstart your Cinco De Mayo celebrations with an award-winning recipe:

Birria Tacos with Crumbled Gayo Azul Cotija by George Duran

Ingredients:

– Gayo Azul Cotija Cheese, crumbled

– 2 tablespoons of achiote paste

– 1 teaspoon each of cumin, chili powder, paprika, coriander, oregano, garlic powder, and onion powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of salt

– 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

– 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

– 2 cups of beef broth

– 8 small corn tortillas

– Sliced red onions, chopped cilantro, thinly sliced radishes, and lime wedges for serving

– 1 pound of beef (such as chuck roast), cut into small cubes

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the first ten ingredients. Add cubed beef and mix thoroughly.

2. Place beef in a Dutch oven or large pot, adding apple cider vinegar and beef broth. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 2-3 hours until beef is tender. Shred meat using two forks and season with salt if needed.

3. Heat a griddle or nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Soften tortillas in the pan, drizzle with birria cooking liquid, and crisp.

4. Place shredded beef in the center of each tortilla, adding birria cooking liquid, Cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, and radishes.

5. Fold tortillas in half and serve with lime wedges and extra birria sauce.

Celebrity Chef George Duran praises Gayo Azul cheese for complementing Hispanic-inspired dishes. “Each recipe I create stands out using the different Gayo Azul varieties,” says Duran.

Gayo Azul and Celebrity Chef George Duran make a perfect team to celebrate Cinco De Mayo with five unique ideas,” says Josh Rosen, Brand Manager at FrieslandCampina. “Gayo Azul has been a constant companion in Chef Duran’s kitchens for years, and sharing his recipe creations honors the Gayo Azul Hispanic traditions,” adds Rosen.

Gayo Azul cheeses are available at local retailers such as BJ’s Wholesale, Costco, Fresco Y Mas, Key Foods, Market Basket, Presidente, Publix, Sedano’s, Sam’s Club, and Winn Dixie Supermarkets. For more information and culinary inspirations, visit www.gayoazul.com or connect with the brand on Facebook (@gayoazulcheese) and Instagram (@gayo_azul_cheese).

About Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Gayo Azul stands as a proud brand under the umbrella of Royal FrieslandCampina. The company enriches millions of lives across the globe by delivering dairy products infused with the essential nutrients of milk. FrieslandCampina products grace over a hundred countries, with its Central Office situated in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company’s endeavors span four global market-focused business groups: Food & Beverage, Specialized Nutrition, Trading, and Ingredients. Fully owned by Zuivelcoöpate FrieslandCampina U.A., which represents 16,995 dairy farmers across the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s most prominent dairy cooperatives. For further insights, explore: www.frieslandcampina.com. Gayo Azul is proud to be a part of FrieslandCampina, enriching lives worldwide with dairy products infused with essential nutrients from milk.