Classic Delight LLC Issues Public Health Alert Due to Possible Health Risk

Classic Delight LLC Deli June 12, 2024

ST. MARY’S, OHIO – Classic Delight LLC, a St. Mary’s, OH firm is voluntarily recalling a limited number of individually wrapped sandwiches due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the recall were shipped to distributors located in Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Products may end up in food service distribution, convenience stores and vending. Items were produced between May 11, 2023 and June 6, 2024.

7060 Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog514713 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger
311 Classic Delight Turkey Ham and Cheese Sub551697 Wakefield Ham Cheddar Pretzel Croissant
314 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Sub648899 Wakefield Chorizo Egg Ciabatta
6731 Classic Delight Turkey Cheese Round806604 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Muffin
6757 Classic Delight Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders806612 Wakefield Ham Egg Cheese Croissant
7626 Classic Delight Breaded Chicken Waffle806620 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel
73131 Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin806638 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit
176586 Wakefield Pretzel Bacon Angus Cheeseburger806646 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Muffin
176594 Wakefield Southern Chicken Biscuit806653 Wakefield Bacon Cheeseburger
195263 Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders806661 Wakefield Blazin Chicken
514711 Wakefield Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel806679 Wakefield Charbroiled Cheeseburger
514712 Wakefield Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit806687 Wakefield Chicken and Cheese
942821 Wakefield Sausage Egg Pancake 

The recall was initiated after environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company is working in conjunction with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct this recall. The production of these products has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased affected products should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions should be directed to the Classic Delight Consumer Hotline at (419)-300-3202, Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm Pacific Time or via email at info@classicdelight.com.

Related Articles

Seafood

St. James Smokehouse Voluntary Recalls Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon 4oz Because of Possible Health Risk

FDA Seafood September 7, 2022

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, Florida is voluntary recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages (Product of Scotland) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Seafood

FDA Issues Updated Advice about Eating Fish

FDA Seafood November 2, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued updated advice about eating fish that incorporates the recommendations of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), 2020-2025. Done in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), this update revises the advice that was last issued in 2019. In the advice, we use “fish” to refer to both fish and shellfish.