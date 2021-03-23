Co-Packing Agreements: What You Should Know -SFA

Co-packing gives a company room to grow its brand, but it’s essential to set expectations, said Jeni Lamb Rogers, partner at PSL Law Group LLC, during an SFA webinar, Monday.

“Co-packing is a term that encompasses a wide variety of commercial relations,” she noted. “At its core, co-packing is when a manufacturer produces a branded product to the specifications set by a different company.”

According to Rogers, there is no one-size-fits all approach; co-packing agreements need to take business, compliance, and intellectual property implications into account. To ensure a comprehensive agreement, companies should consider the following:

