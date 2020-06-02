Colman’s Mustard Makes Donation to Maine Food Bank

AUBURN, Maine — Maine’s largest hunger-relief organization, Good Shepherd Food Bank, recently received a donation of 48,000 bottles of mustard from world-renowned condiment brand Colman’s English Mustard, in conjunction with World Finer Foods, its exclusive U.S. distributor.

Colman’s donation of 7,920 cases of the squeezy bottle mustard to Good Shepherd Food Bank will be added to other food items being distributed by their network of over 500 partner agencies to families and individuals throughout Maine that have experienced food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At Colman’s we are proud of our rural roots and our place in the community supporting our local farmers and serving our consumers worldwide from farm to fork,” said Matt Humby, Unilever International Director. “We know that Good Shepherd Food Bank plays a major role in meeting the needs of hungry families in rural communities throughout Maine. Their impact to eliminate food insecurity is a testament of their incredible work and commitment to the Maine community and we are delighted to support their cause reaching local families and households.”

“We are so thankful for the work of wonderful organizations like Good Shepherd Food Bank who are helping communities through these trying times and we are proud to be able to contribute to their efforts,” said Susan Guerin, President & CEO of World Finer Foods.

Good Shepherd Food Bank was founded in 1981. According to recent statistics, 13 percent of Maine households are food insecure along with one in five children. Each year, Good Shepherd Food Bank distributes more than 25 million meals to Mainers in need through its network of local partner agencies.

About Colman’s

Colman’s is the original brand of English mustard. Founded in Norwich in 1814, the mustard has been popular for 200 years, making it the oldest brand in the Unilever Portfolio.

Colman’s English Mustard is a kitchen pantry staple and is available in a range of formats. Colman’s English mustard is made using the finest British-grown mustard seeds. The mustard seeds are sieved up to nine times to remove any trace of impurities and is a combination of white and brown mustard seeds. That is what gives it that famous full-on flavour making it exceptionally different. Colman’s is available at supermarkets and specialty food stores throughout the United States, and online through www.ColmansUSA.com. For recipe inspiration that showcases the versatility of Colman’s English Mustard check out the Colman’s English Mustard social media channels for the U.S. available via the ColmansUSA website.

About World Finer Foods

World Finer Foods (WFF), based in Bloomfield, New Jersey, is a leading distributor of more than 1000 owned and third-party premium food, beverage and personal care products. A pioneer in marketing domestic and international products to American consumers since the 1940s, World Finer Foods offers consumers options for every taste and diet, and provides their clients with a team of dedicated best-in-class sales, marketing and logistical experts to grow their brands.