Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano and Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma Partner on ‘Distinctly Deliciously European’ Promotional Campaign at The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show (IDDBA)

New Orleans Booths 1624 to Feature Two Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) Products

The Consortia of Grana Padano PDO cheese and Prosciutto di Parma PDO have partnered on a joint promotional campaign to raise awareness about these signature European food products in the North American market, focusing on American and Canadian retailers, chefs and consumers. The program, named “Distinctly Deliciously European,” emphasizes the importance of quality, authenticity and tradition.

Grana Padano PDO cheese and Prosciutto di Parma PDO are examples of products with the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status. These products are made by skilled artisans in specific European regions, using centuries-old techniques to create unique, delicious foods that cannot be replicated or mass-produced elsewhere.

Both products will be featured at The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show, as part of “Distinctly Deliciously European” program, June 1-3, in booth 1624 located in the Italian Pavillion at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA. Hosted annually in major cities throughout the United States, this year’s IDDBA in New Orleans gathers dairy, deli, bakery and supermarket foodservice industry executives from more than 28 countries to connect, network and learn about the newest products and services for the industry.

To learn more about the Distinctly Delicious European campaign or to enjoy delicious samples of Grana Padano cheese and Prosciutto di Parma, we invite you to visit booth 1624.