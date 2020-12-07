Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON – Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp., doing business as First Choice Kosher Meat & Deli Inc., a Spring Valley, N.Y. firm, is recalling approximately 61,504 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE meat and poultry items were produced on various dates from June 26, 2020, through Nov. 20, 2020, with various sell-by dates ranging from October 2, 2020, through April 18, 2021. The products subject to the recall can be found on the following spreadsheet. [View Labels (PDF Only)]

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York.

The problem was discovered when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets alerted FSIS about meat and poultry products produced by Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp., without the benefit of federal inspection and bearing the mark of inspection from another establishment without authorization.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Abraham Gruenzweig, Production Manager, Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp at (845) 659-4733.