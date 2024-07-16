Counter Culture: Best Practices for Cheese Signage

Janet Fletcher, Specialty Food Association Deli July 16, 2024

Is your cheese case signage as effective as it could be? When you’re too busy to engage with every customer, or when your counter is understaffed, are those cards that identify your offerings working as a silent salesforce? That’s how one prominent cheesemonger thinks about his carefully crafted signs, an indication of the important job he believes they do.

“When you’re super busy, how do you keep people interested so they don’t leave the counter?” asked Ken Monteleone, owner of Fromagination in Madison, Wisconsin. On Saturdays, when a farmers’ market draws thousands to the neighborhood, the Fromagination staff can struggle to keep up. “When the market’s going on, you want those ‘silent salesmen’ as people are waiting for a monger to help them,” said Monteleone.

Independent shops take different approaches to signage, but conversations with some of the country’s top merchants reveal several practices worth sharing.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Specialty Food Association

Related Articles

Deli

Cafe Spice Wins Two sofi Awards

Cafe Spice Deli September 11, 2020

Cafe Spice has won a Silver sofi™ Award in the Entrees, Lunch & Dinner category for their Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice, and a Silver sofi Award in the Breads category for their Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi Awards, a top honor in the $ 158 billion specialty food industry.

Deli

Specialty Food Association Welcomes American Cheese Society as Sponsor of 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show Cheese Pavilion

Specialty Food Association Deli January 6, 2022

American Cheese Society (ACS) will be the official sponsor of the cheese pavilion at the Specialty Food Association (SFA) 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show. Operating under SAFFE (Safe at Fancy Food Events) protocols, the Show will run February 6-8 at the GBAC-certified Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), and will feature specialty food and beverages from domestic and international exhibitors, and educational programming.