COWS Creamery Strikes Gold 3 Times at the 2023 SIAL – International Cheese Competition

Toronto, ON – It was an exciting week for COWS Creamery at the 2023 SIAL – International Cheese Competition in Toronto, Ontario. The Prince Edward Island based company took home 3 gold medals at the prestigious event.

The competition is aimed to highlight the innovation, know-how, and passion of cheese makers on an international level. A total of 231 cheeses were submitted from 8 countries and evaluated by a panel of 18 judges.

COWS Creamery won a total of 3 awards this year, including Avonlea Clothbound Cheddar receiving 1st place, Blue Moo receiving 1st place, and 2017 Reserve Cheddar receiving 1st place, each for their respective categories.

“These awards are the end result of having access to a top-notch dairy industry on Prince Edward Island and working with a dedicated team of co-workers who strive to make top notch cheese”, says COWS Creamery Cheesemaker, Armand Bernard.

All COWS Creamery products are made with milk from dairy farms across Prince Edward Island. “We know that PEI milk is always very high quality, and we feel it gives us an edge over our competition”, says Bernard.

Based in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, COWS Creamery produces six cheddar cheeses and three types of butters. They also launched Moo Crisps, a tasty oven-baked snack made with 100% COWS Creamery cheese, this past year. Known for their ice cream, COWS Creamery started producing cheese and butter 17 years ago and has received much recognition since that time.

For more information on SIAL – International Cheese Competition, please visit https://sialcanada.com/en/cheese-competition/