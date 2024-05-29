Cracker Barrel Cheese Kicks off Summer With Sommelier André Hueston Mack, Hampton Water Wine, and Joel Gott Wines

The Expertly Curated Wine and Cheese Pairings Offer “Impressive Every Time” Occasions This Summer

CHICAGO — Cracker Barrel Cheese, the rich and bold premium cheese brand, has teamed up with Hampton Water Wine, Joel Gott Wines and renowned sommelier André Hueston Mack to celebrate the start of summer with the brand’s award-winning cheeses expertly paired with equally exceptional wine. The simple, yet impactful food and beverage combinations serve to elevate dining, snacking and summer entertaining occasions, whether for a large summer holiday event or for an impromptu, intimate gathering.

“A great wine and cheese have the power to elevate any experience without compromising on time, money or effort,” said Amanda Vaal, brand director at Cracker Barrel Cheese. “We are thrilled to team up with André Hueston Mack, Hampton Water Wine and Joel Gott Wines to offer consumers these summer wine and cheese offerings that are dynamic, approachable and impressive every time.”

Cracker Barrel Cheese’s wide variety of cheese formats and flavors, including Extra Sharp Yellow Cheddar Blocks, Sharp White Cheddar Cracker Cuts and Vermont Sharp White Cheddar & Gouda Cubes, nicely complement the soft notes of strawberry and citrus found in Hampton Water Wine’s Rosé, as well as the red fruit flavors of Joel Gott Wine’s 815 Cabernet Sauvignon.

“I was introduced to Cracker Barrel Cheese long before I was able to have a glass of wine. Now as a sommelier, it’s a delight to see how much versatility these cheese pairings provide across many different settings and occasions,” said sommelier André Hueston Mack. “Cracker Barrel Cheese was a natural choice to create these summer pairings with their depth of rich and bold flavors, while also providing a lot of personal nostalgia.”

Mack’s tasting notes include:

Known as a food-friendly wine, Joel Gott Wines’ 815 Cabernet Sauvignon goes well with Cracker Barrel Cheese’s Extra Sharp Yellow Cheddar or Vermont Sharp White Cheddar & Gouda Cubes.

Hampton Water Wine’s fresh and lively Rosé is an excellent choice to accompany Cracker Barrel Cheese’s Sharp White Cheddar Cracker Cuts.

To create a crowd-pleasing cheese board, accompany your summer wine and Cracker Barrel Cheese with sweet flavor profiles like hot honey, tart cherry preserves, and dark chocolate. For savory options, turn to food with a bit of acidity and umami like cured meats, mixed nuts, pickled vegetables and lightly salted crackers.

Cracker Barrel Cheese’s “Impressive Every Time” summer campaign comes on the heels of the brand’s Artisan Flavors launch, featuring Truffle Cheddar and Dill Havarti. The new Artisan Flavors round out an extensive collection of cheese varieties including Sharp Yellow, Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Asiago, Gouda, Mixed Reserve and more.

For more information on Cracker Barrel, visit www.CrackerBarrelCheese.com. Connect with the brand on Instagram @crackerbarrelcheese.

About Cracker Barrel

Founded in 1954, Cracker Barrel Cheese was born from a love of quality cheese and a passion for cheddar-making. Cracker Barrel’s cheddar cheese starts with a unique heirloom starter culture, which has been used for more than half a century, giving this award-winning cheese its rich and bold flavor. Available across the United States, Cracker Barrel cheese features over 17 delicious flavors in a wide variety of cooking and snacking formats to meet the standards of the most sophisticated of palates. Cracker Barrel Cheese is perfect for everyday snacking and those special occasions where impressions matter most! Cracker Barrel Cheese is a Lactalis Heritage Dairy brand, a subsidiary of Lactalis USA.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani®Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.