Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Awarded First Place for Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Curds

Waterloo, WI — Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese took home a total of six awards at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison, Wisconsin on March 3 and 4. More than 3,000 products were entered in the competition. Here are the newest honors that Crave Brothers Cheese has accumulated for its sustainably produced, artisan farmstead cheeses.

First place: Crave Brothers Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Curds are prized for their mild salty flavor and springy, firm texture. Crave Brothers Jalapeño Cheese Curds get a little peppery zing from the addition of jalapeños. Discover how well they complement your favorite beer. Enjoy them as a stand-alone snack or add them to chili or other meaty dishes. Crave Brothers also offers White Cheddar Cheese Curds and Yellow Cheddar Cheese Curds.

Second Place and Third Place: Crave Brothers Mascarpone earned 99.70 and 99.65 points, respectively. This rich cheese features fresh sweet cream from the Crave Brothers own dairy herd. With its velvety texture, Mascarpone makes an ideal accompaniment for fresh berries, and is a versatile addition to dessert cheese boards with cookies. It also enriches sauces and soups. Choose from Crave Brothers Mascarpone and Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone. The latter is made by combining fresh sweet cream from the Crave Brothers own dairy herd with chocolate Irish crème for the alcohol-free flavor of classic Irish cream liqueur.

Third Place and Fifth Place: Crave Brothers Oaxaca is a Latin American-style melting cheese. It enhances dips, quesadillas, sandwiches and more. Oaxaca is characterized by its mild flavor and its pleasingly stringy texture when melted.

Fourth and Fifth Place: Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella earned 99.30 and 99.25 points respectively. Versatile Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella comes in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit just about any recipe. Use it for pasta, pizza, salads, appetizers, and baked Mediterranean dishes. Choose from 8-ounce and 1-pound balls, 1-pound logs, medallions, and containers of small mozzarella balls in four sizes—pearl, cherry, golf ball and egg sizes.

All of the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheeses are produced with renewable energy, on a family-owned farm and farmstead cheese-making facility that uses 100 percent green power and practices recycling. For more information and recipe ideas featuring Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, and to see videos highlighting the Crave Brothers’ commitment to sustainability, visit www.cravecheese.com.

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Their anaerobic biodigester produces more electricity than they need, enough to power the dairy farm, the farmstead cheese-making plant, and over 300 homes in their community.