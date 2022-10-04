Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Celebrates 20 Years

On Saturday, September 24th Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese hosted a 20th Anniversary celebration on their farmstead. Their family and staff had a pig roast, local food carts, a farm scavenger hunt and a recognition program for industry members who were instrumental to the business.

Crave Brothers also announced a new item that will soon be available to order- Heart shaped Fresh Mozzarella!

The Crave team would like to give a shout out to all of the friends and industry members who have assisted the company the past twenty years!