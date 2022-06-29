Creminelli Fine Meats Recalls Mini Parmesan Salami Stick Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON – Creminelli Fine Meats, a Salt Lake City, Utah establishment, is recalling approximately 4,207 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) parmesan salami sticks due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein and known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE salami stick with parmesan items were packaged on various dates from October 26, 2021 through April 26, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

2.6-oz. plastic pouches containing “CREMINELLI FINE MEATS salami minis UNCURED ITALIAN SALAMI PARMESAN” with “BEST BY” dates from 06/18/22 through 12/09/22.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST34644” stamped on the back of the product packaging next to the best by date. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Utah, and sold through internet sales nationwide.

The problem was discovered by inspection personnel during a routine label verification review. Egg white lysozyme, a component of the parmesan cheese ingredient, is not declared on the final product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Gabriella Graff, Office Manager with Creminelli Fine Meats, at 801-428-1820. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chris Bowler, CEO of Creminelli Fine Meats, at 801-428-1820.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.