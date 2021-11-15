Croatian Cheese Spread With Truffles Wins At International Awards In England

Paška sirana has won a medal at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards which were held on Thursday in Staffordshire, England for their cheese spread with truffles – ‘Sirni namaz tartufi’.

The Croatian cheese producers won the bronze medal in the Cheese – Any variety that contains Savoury Additives category.

The spread, which is made from cow’s milk with truffles, is a new product from Paška sirana, who are this year celebrating their 75th anniversary.

