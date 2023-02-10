Cutting-Edge Information Takes Center Stage at CheeseCon Ideas Showcase

Concise, useful insights on hot topics await dairy manufacturers and processors this spring at the popular Ideas Showcase at CheeseCon 2023. Registration is open now for the conference, set for April 4-6 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin and hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR).

“Exchanging fresh ideas to help spur dairy industry growth is at the heart of CheeseCon,” said WCMA Events Director Judy Keller. “We’re excited to once again offer this opportunity for dairy manufacturers and processors to learn from trusted supplier partners about new ways to keep their businesses thriving.”

This year, Ideas Showcase speakers will focus on food safety, automation, innovations in dairy processing and packaging equipment, smart project management strategies, and more. Presentations will take place Wednesday, April 5 on CheeseCon’s 75,000-square-foot exhibit floor.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association