Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA) Report Offers Valuable Insights for Specialty Cheesemakers

Specialty cheesemakers can grow their market share through consumer education, sampling and trial size products, and creative promotional campaigns, according to a report released by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). A full analysis is available online at bit.ly/dbiaspecialtycheese.

“This report gives specialty cheesemakers a clear, actionable roadmap to better connect with curious consumers and turn interest into sales,” said Rebekah Sweeney, Senior Director of Programs & Policy for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), which administers the DBIA in partnership with the Center for Dairy Research (CDR). “By embracing strategies like sampling, smart promotions, and storytelling, cheesemakers can grow their market share and strengthen their brands.”

WCMA and CDR partnered with market intelligence firm Ipsos to conduct a survey in fall 2024 and produce the report. The final document reveals a wealth of valuable insights.

