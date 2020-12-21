De Medici Launches Shared Passions, Its First Cookbook

Elizabeth, NJ— De Medici is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever cookbook, Shared Passions, Family recipes from De Medici’s friends and partners. The book inspires cooking healthy and delicious meals at home with over 100 original recipes from De Medici’s partners, friends, and producers, featuring their fine artisan products. From cocktails and small plates to lamb and fish to desserts, Shared Passions will have you dreaming up and cooking incredible meals.

Shared Passions is available online at demedici.com for $19.99. A bound collector’s version will come out in 2021.

“The recipes read like chapters of a never-ending story written to capture exciting flavors, generate new ideas, bring people around a table, and reinforce one of the most basic principles in the kitchen,” writes Massimo Bottura, Italian restaurateur and the chef/owner of Osteria Francescana, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Modena, Italy in the book’s Forward. “Cooking is an act of love.”

Shared Passions was created entirely in-house, a labor of love that took two years of recipe testing and hard work. All of De Medici’s suppliers contributed recipes for the cookbook. Some of them include historic Badia a Coltibuono, an estate that has been producing exquisite Tuscan wine and olive oil since 1058; Villa Manodori, Chef Massimo Bottura’s collection of extra virgin olive oils and authentically crafted balsamic vinegar; Vea & L’estornell, award-winning extra virgin olive oils and vinegars from a family producer in Catalonia, Spain; Edmond Fallot, which has been crafting artisanal French Dijon since 1840 in a “moutarderie” (a traditional mustard mill); Acetaia Cavalli, which makes highest quality balsamic in oak, cherry, mulberry, chestnut or juniper casks; and Pastificio Benedetto Cavalieri, who produces durum wheat semolina pasta using the time-honored “Delicate method” in Apulia, Italy.

Thomas Gellert, President of Atalanta states, ”At De Medici, we are fortunate to have such incredible and creative suppliers that inspire us every day. We hope this ‘taste’ from our partners can encourage consumers to explore some of that same passion.”

To celebrate the cookbook launch, De Medici is hosting an Instagram contest. Fuel your culinary inspiration and win a “Shared Passions” Gift Box Set, with a $225 value, plus a special gift. Post your photo of the dish with the De Medici ingredients with the tag #SharedPassionsCookbook to your Instagram and be automatically entered. The winner will be announced on February 14, 2021.