De Medici Launches Shared Passions, Its First Cookbook

Atalanta Corporation Deli December 21, 2020

Elizabeth, NJ— De Medici is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever cookbook, Shared Passions, Family recipes from De Medici’s friends and partners. The book inspires cooking healthy and delicious meals at home with over 100 original recipes from De Medici’s partners, friends, and producers, featuring their fine artisan products. From cocktails and small plates to lamb and fish to desserts, Shared Passions will have you dreaming up and cooking incredible meals. 

Shared Passions is available online at demedici.com for $19.99. A bound collector’s version will come out in 2021.

“The recipes read like chapters of a never-ending story written to capture exciting flavors, generate new ideas, bring people around a table, and reinforce one of the most basic principles in the kitchen,” writes Massimo Bottura, Italian restaurateur and the chef/owner of Osteria Francescana, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Modena, Italy in the book’s Forward. “Cooking is an act of love.”

Shared Passions was created entirely in-house, a labor of love that took two years of recipe testing and hard work. All of De Medici’s suppliers contributed recipes for the cookbook. Some of them include historic Badia a Coltibuono, an estate that has been producing exquisite Tuscan wine and olive oil since 1058; Villa Manodori, Chef Massimo Bottura’s collection of extra virgin olive oils and authentically crafted balsamic vinegar; Vea & L’estornell, award-winning extra virgin olive oils and vinegars from a family producer in Catalonia, Spain; Edmond Fallot, which has been crafting artisanal French Dijon since 1840 in a “moutarderie” (a traditional mustard mill); Acetaia Cavalli, which makes highest quality balsamic in oak, cherry, mulberry, chestnut or juniper casks; and Pastificio Benedetto Cavalieri, who produces durum wheat semolina pasta using the time-honored “Delicate method” in Apulia, Italy.

Thomas Gellert, President of Atalanta states, ”At De Medici, we are fortunate to have such incredible and creative suppliers that inspire us every day. We hope this ‘taste’ from our partners can encourage consumers to explore some of that same passion.”

To celebrate the cookbook launch, De Medici is hosting an Instagram contest. Fuel your culinary inspiration and win a “Shared Passions” Gift Box Set, with a $225 value, plus a special gift. Post your photo of the dish with the De Medici ingredients with the tag #SharedPassionsCookbook to your Instagram and be automatically entered. The winner will be announced on February 14, 2021.

Related Articles

Deli

De Medici Launches Portomar, Exceptional Preserved Seafood From Galicia, Spain

December 14, 2020 Atalanta

De Medici is excited to announce the launch of Portomar, premium preserved fish and seafood from the Galician seashore. Bordered to the north by the Cantabrian Sea and to the west by the Atlantic Ocean, Galicia’s more than one thousand miles of coastline are dotted with rías, or estuaries, beautiful flooded coastal valleys. These waters are among the richest on the planet when it comes to their bounty of fish and shellfish.

Deli

Chimay Cheese & Beer Launch “Cut. Sip. Repeat” Campaign

June 21, 2019 Atalanta

Embedded in the tradition of CHIMAY is the perfect pairing of authentic Trappist cheese and beer from brewing Belgian monks. CHIMAY’S brand new “CUT. SIP. REPEAT.” campaign celebrates these two beloved delicacies coming together and revives this time-honored tradition. “CUT. SIP. REPEAT.” will launch at the 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. CHIMAY is also excited to introduce new cheese format this summer: CHIMAY Loaves.

Deli

Piave Goes Lysozyme Free, Ensuring Safety For Consumers With Egg Allergies

February 26, 2020 Atalanta

iave—the deliciously nutty cow’s milk cheese from northern Italy’s Belluno region—is excited to announce that the majority of its line is now 100% free of lysozyme. Lysozyme is a protein derived from egg white, used as an all-natural preservative in cheesemaking. It is completely safe for most people—but for those with allergies to eggs, lysozyme can pose a risk.