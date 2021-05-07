De Medici’s Partners Riseria Campanini and Safinter Win Sofi Awards for Vialone Nano Rice and Saffron

Elizabeth, NJ— The Specialty Food Association’s sofi™ Awards have been honoring the best in specialty food for 48 years. De Medici is proud to announce that Vialone Nano Rice by Riseria Campanini from Italy received a Gold award this year, and Spanish Saffron by Safinter was awarded Silver. Judged blindly by chefs, culinary instructors, recipe developers, food journalists and specialty food buyers who are experts in particular categories, the wins are a true testament to the product’s exceptional quality.

“We believe our product selections are very special, but when we receive accolades from the sofi™ Awards, there is no better reward than to know from the expert tasters that we are doing the right thing,” says Steve Kaufman, Executive Vice President at De Medici. “It’s an honor for our producer’s families—the Campanini family of Riseria Campanini and the Gonzalez family of Valgosa -Safinter—and De Medici and Atalanta.”

The sofi™ entries are judged on taste, ingredient quality, and innovation. Honorees are true standouts in their categories.

Thomas Gellert, President of Atalanta, comments, “Like these two award-winning companies, Atalanta is also a thirdgeneration company, and we respect the dedication that it takes to create the best quality products. Congratulations to both.”

Established in 1979, De Medici Imports is a division of Atalanta and has been under the company umbrella for over 15 years. De Medici’s collection of authentic foods sets the highest standards for the market.

For three generations, Riseria Campanini has selected the best rice varieties with the utmost care from traditional rice-growing areas in Northern Italy. Vialone Nano rice by Campanini, grown in Verona and Mantua, is the traditional rice in the region. It absorbs twice its weight in liquid and maintains its shape and texture. In addition, its high starch content makes it ideal for making creamy risottos.

One of Spain’s oldest and most esteemed producers of saffron, Safinter harvests the precious spice from crocus grown in the La Mancha region. Since 1912, the Gonzalez family has dealt in top-grade saffron, supporting local farmers and promoting the region’s cultural traditions. This exquisite spice’s unmistakable flavor and aroma are incredible, especially in paella, risotto, and seafood dishes.