Debate On Making Colby Wisconsin’s Official Cheese Continues

TOWN OF ROCKLAND — Although Wisconsin is the number one cheese producer in the country, there isn’t an official state cheese.

A bipartisan bill could change that.

Senate Bill 371 would make Colby Wisconsin’s official cheese. The Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection discussed the proposal during a public hearing Tuesday.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, (R) Chippewa Falls, and Rep. Donna Rozar (R) Marshfield, authored the bill. They represent the city of Colby in Clark and Marathon counties – the birthplace of Colby cheese.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NBC 26 Green Bay