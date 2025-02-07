Del Real Foods Brings Authentic Hispanic Favorites to Lidl: Now in All 174 Stores!

Del Real Foods Deli February 6, 2025

Del Real Foods, a leader in authentic Hispanic fresh foods, announced its expansion into Lidl stores across the East Coast. Starting February 12th, three popular products will be available in 174 Lidl locations, marking a significant step in the brand’s mission to bring bold, ready-to-eat Hispanic flavors to more consumers.

Three best-selling products will be available in all Lidl stores, with additional products to come:

  • Birria (15oz): Rich, slow-simmered beef in a flavorful broth—perfect for tacos, quesadillas, game-day sliders, and more.
  • Carnitas & Cheese Pupusas (6ct): Stone-ground masa stuffed with tender carnitas and melty cheese—a gluten-free, ready-in-minutes meal or snack.
  • Chicken & 3 Cheese Tamales (6ct): Classic tamales wrapped in traditional corn husks, filled with seasoned chicken and a blend of cheeses.

About Del Real Foods

Del Real Foods makes tamales, carnitas, salsas, and other recipes inspired by the Cardenas’ native Jalisco—all created by hand with fresh ingredients and nothing artificial. Delicious, slow-cooked meats and homemade sauces that taste like you cooked them yourself are now available at your local grocery store and ready to serve in minutes.

