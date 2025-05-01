Del Real Foods Debuts First Integrated Campaign — ‘Abuela Intelligence’ — Powered by Real Grandmas, Not Algorithms

Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo, Abuela Intelligence Is Here to Prove That Real Is Better

JURUPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA — Del Real Foods, a leader in authentic Hispanic fresh foods, is proud to unveil its first-ever brand campaign, “Abuela Intelligence.” At a time when the world is chasing artificial intelligence and mass production, Del Real Foods is turning to a deeper, more authentic source of inspiration — the wisdom, warmth, and wit of abuelas. The integrated campaign celebrates everything Del Real Foods stands for — handcrafted meals made with love and real, whole ingredients you’d find in your grandma’s kitchen.

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the campaign debuts with a nostalgic, charmingly-unexpected video set in a ‘90s-style call center — but instead of tech support agents, it’s fully staffed with headset-wearing abuelas. Whether it’s, “Why won’t my son get married?” or “What’s the easiest way to make authentic tacos?” these abuelas answer with tough love, wisdom, and a heavy dash of flavor, because when it comes to food (and life), they don’t cut corners.

“Abuela Intelligence is our playful, heartfelt way of honoring the real source behind our recipes: generations of grandmothers whose love and tradition are built into every bite,” said Daniela Simpson, CMO of Del Real Foods. “While the world leans on technology, we’re leaning on something that’s been here all along: abuela wisdom. Real meals. Real advice. Real love. That’s what Del Real Foods is all about.”

The integrated campaign will roll out with the TV commercial on connected TV platforms across Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, as well as through online video, including social media, YouTube, and the brand’s website. It will also come to life through an “Abuela Road Trip,” a mobile sampling experience at select retail stores across Los Angeles, San Diego, the Sacramento area, and Phoenix. From May to July, shoppers can taste some of Del Real Foods’ most beloved offerings, including its Carnitas and Birria & Cheese Pupusas, and learn more about the brand’s authentic recipes and rich heritage.

To celebrate the campaign’s launch, fans can redeem a $2 off coupon via the brand’s website, also known as Abuela’s Treat, at participating retailers. The campaign will continue throughout the year, with a nationwide contest to discover the “Ultimate Abuela” launching later this summer.

To learn more about the campaign and redeem Abuela’s Treat, please visit www.delrealfoods.com.

About Del Real Foods:

Del Real Foods, headquartered in Jurupa Valley, California, specializes in refrigerated, heat-and-eat Hispanic foods. Its products are known for authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients, providing consumers with convenient meal options that reflect traditional family recipes. Del Real Foods makes proteins, tamales, pupusas, sides, and salsas — all created by hand with fresh ingredients and nothing artificial — and inspired by the Mexican heritage of the Cardenas’ founding family. The brand’s product quality and taste speak for themselves, with the Birria & Cheese Pupusas honored as a winner in Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Editors’ Picks Awards. In 2024, Del Real Foods became part of Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI), a family-owned global food and energy company. With CMI’s partnership and long-term commitment to brand building, Del Real Foods is focused on accelerating innovation and bringing the best of real Hispanic food to more tables across the U.S. These delicious meals that taste like you cooked them yourself are available at club, retail, food service, and wholesale distributors. For more information, please visit delrealfoods.com and follow on Instagram @delrealfoods.