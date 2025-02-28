Del Real Foods Launches Single-Serve Pupusas At Over 800+ Maverik Stores

Del Real Foods, the bold innovator in the Hispanic fresh foods space, is gearing up to debut its new Single-Serve Birria & Cheese Pupusas at over 800+ Maverik stores next month! Hitting shelves during the first week of March, these delicious pupusas will be available in the refrigerated Grab-and-Go section.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Del Real Foods’ pupusas offer a modern twist on the classic Salvadoran dish, made with authentic masa from stone-ground corn, a tradition dating back to 3000 BC. The single-serve options pack up to 15g of protein per serving and can be ready to eat in just one minute in the microwave — perfect for a quick, on-the-go meal!

Del Real Foods makes tamales, carnitas, salsas, and other recipes inspired by the Cardenas’ native Jalisco—all created by hand with fresh ingredients and nothing artificial. Delicious, slow-cooked meats and homemade sauces that taste like you cooked them yourself are now available at your local grocery store and ready to serve in minutes. delrealfoods.com