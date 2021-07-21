Deli Star Establishes New Headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Deli Star Corporation is establishing its new headquarters in Missouri. Company executives announced today that after exploring several locations for their new headquarters, they selected St. Louis, Missouri.

“After conducting a thorough search across multiple states, we are thrilled to call Missouri Deli Star’s new home,” said Justin Siegel, Deli Star CEO. “The Missouri team, including Missouri Partnership, played a pivotal role in the selection process by understanding our needs and working to support our business expansion and ultimately the state of Missouri. We look forward to a successful future in the Show Me State!”

Deli Star is a leading provider of high quality, sustainably cooked proteins. The company will produce Deli Star’s sous-vide proteins, slow cooked meats, deli logs, protein salads, sauces and plant-based proteins at the new food manufacturing facility in St. Louis.

“We are excited to welcome Deli Star Corporation to Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Deli Star will bring nearly $100 million in investment to our state and create nearly 500 new jobs in the St. Louis region. Missouri is a great place for food sector companies like Deli Star to find success, and we look forward to seeing this company grow in our state and provide new opportunities for Missourians.”

After an extensive, highly competitive search, Deli Star selected St. Louis thanks in part to its highly-skilled and available talent pool, low business costs, and world-class quality of living. The company was previously headquartered in Illinois – just outside of St. Louis.

Ameren Missouri, City of St. Louis, Greater St. Louis, Inc., Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Development Finance Board, Missouri Partnership, Spire, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, and St. Louis Development Corporation worked in partnership to bring Deli Star to Missouri.

“We were very fortunate to work with our economic development partners to help bring Deli Star to Missouri, and keep it in the greater St. Louis region,” said Subash Alias, Missouri Partnership CEO. “Deli Star was approached by numerous states and communities as it began looking for a location to rebuild its headquarters. The fact that we were able to keep it in the region is a testament to the strengths of both our workforce, and our overall business climate. We have had a lot of interest by food processing companies here in Missouri. I look forward to seeing Deli Star Corporation thrive here in our state.”

Construction is set to begin this summer, and Deli Star plans to start production at the 110,000 sq. ft. facility in early 2022.

About Deli Star Corporation

Deli Star Corporation is a leading family-owned Midwest based provider of high quality, sustainably cooked proteins. Founded in 1987 by food scientist Dr. Dan Siegel, the company has earned a solid reputation under two generations of family leadership as a scientific leader in techniques, formulas and processes such as steam post-pasteurization (SPP), fresh sous-vide and extending product shelf life without preservatives. Through its commitment to innovating food products that promote healing through human nutrition, Deli Star proudly produces proteins that are rich in flavor, healthy and minimally processed, earning it a loyal and diverse customer base that includes deli meat providers, foodservice companies, retailers and prepared-meal companies.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri’s business strengths. Since 2007, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 28,000+ new jobs, $1.4 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $3.5 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey’s, Chewy, Inc., Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.