Dierbergs Markets Recalls Egg-containing Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Due to a recent recall by Almark, an ingredient supplier, and out of an abundance of caution for safety of our customers St. Louis based Dierbergs Markets is recalling various products in all 25 retail stores. The hardboiled egg products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Almark’s product is associated with an outbreak of Listeriosis illness consisting of 7 known illnesses in 5 states. No illnesses are linked to Dierberg products to date, but the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure given the health and safety of our consumers is our top priority.

All of the implicated products have been removed from store shelves. Product was distributed to all Dierbergs Markets retail locations in eastern and central Missouri and western Illinois.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following products are included in this recall:

Item Being Recalled Description Size UPC Use by Dates Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato Salad 12OZ 23753400000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato Salad 2LB 23117500000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato Salad Bulk by pound, Party Orders, Service Case 23494500000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato Salad 12OZ 23116800000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato Salad 2LB 23117000000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato Salad Bulk by pound, Party Orders, Service Case 23492000000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Deviled Egg Salad 12 OZ 23282100000 1/1/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Deviled Egg Salad By Pound Service Case, Party Sandwiches 23397300000 1/1/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Remoulade 12oz Container 2393330149 1/05/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Remoulade 12oz Container 24616200000 1/05/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Remoulade Bulk By Pound, Service Case 24696500000 1/05/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad Large 2393393222 12/26/19 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad Small 2393393192 12/26/19 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Classic Ham & Turkey Chef Salad Large 2393393217 12/26/19 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Classic Ham & Turkey Chef Salad Small 2393393216 12/26/19 and earlier

Dierbergs Markets is working closely with the Food & Drug Administration. No other Dierbergs Branded products are affected by this recall.

Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm CDT.