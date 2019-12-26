Dierbergs Markets Recalls Egg-containing Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Due to a recent recall by Almark, an ingredient supplier, and out of an abundance of caution for safety of our customers St. Louis based Dierbergs Markets is recalling various products in all 25 retail stores. The hardboiled egg products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Almark’s product is associated with an outbreak of Listeriosis illness consisting of 7 known illnesses in 5 states. No illnesses are linked to Dierberg products to date, but the epidemiological investigation is ongoing. The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure given the health and safety of our consumers is our top priority.

All of the implicated products have been removed from store shelves. Product was distributed to all Dierbergs Markets retail locations in eastern and central Missouri and western Illinois.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following products are included in this recall:

Item Being Recalled DescriptionSizeUPCUse by Dates
Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato Salad 12OZ237534000001/12/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato Salad 2LB231175000001/12/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato SaladBulk by pound, Party Orders, Service Case234945000001/12/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato Salad 12OZ231168000001/12/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato Salad2LB231170000001/12/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato SaladBulk by pound, Party Orders, Service Case234920000001/12/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Deviled Egg Salad12 OZ232821000001/1/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Deviled Egg SaladBy Pound Service Case, Party Sandwiches233973000001/1/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Remoulade12oz Container23933301491/05/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Remoulade12oz Container246162000001/05/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen RemouladeBulk By Pound, Service Case246965000001/05/20 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Grilled Chicken Cobb SaladLarge239339322212/26/19 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Grilled Chicken Cobb SaladSmall239339319212/26/19 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Classic Ham & Turkey Chef SaladLarge239339321712/26/19 and earlier
Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Classic Ham & Turkey Chef SaladSmall239339321612/26/19 and earlier

Dierbergs Markets is working closely with the Food & Drug Administration. No other Dierbergs Branded products are affected by this recall.

Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm CDT.

