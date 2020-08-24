Dietz and Watson Cheese Class Action Says Gouda Isn’t ‘Smoked’

Dietz and Watson cheese is not actually smoked gouda cheese, according to a recent class action lawsuit against the artisan cheese brand.

Dietz and Watson is an artisan cheese brand that sells a variety of cheeses including “smoked gouda” cheese. Unfortunately, Dietz and Watson cheese is allegedly not smoked and is instead flavored to taste that way.

Plaintiff Kisha Watson notes that artificial flavoring is becoming less desirable amongst everyday consumers. Instead, customers are starting to look for food products which are naturally flavored and are free of artificial flavorings. Watson references several surveys and trends, which found that between 62% and 76% of customers try to avoid artificial flavors.

