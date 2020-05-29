Don’s Prepared Foods Debuts New Salads

Don’s Prepared Foods has recently launched 10 oz. cups of pre-packed deli salads of the following:

Deluxe Seafood Salad

Tuna Salad

White Meat Chicken Salad

Ham Salad

Pasta Parmesan

Seafood Pasta Salad

Deep Sea Delight

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Sandwich Spread Chicken Salad

Carl Cappelli- Sr. VP Sales & Business Development: ccappelli@donssalads.com

Our salads, gourmet cream cheese spreads, dips, entrees and desserts are prepared fresh every day, using only the finest ingredients available. We ship 90 percent of them within 24 hours to preserve their freshness for you. Donspreparedfoods.com