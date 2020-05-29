Don’s Prepared Foods Debuts New Salads

Don’s Prepared Foods has recently launched 10 oz. cups of pre-packed deli salads of the following:
- Deluxe Seafood Salad
- Tuna Salad
- White Meat Chicken Salad
- Ham Salad
- Pasta Parmesan
- Seafood Pasta Salad
- Deep Sea Delight
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
- Sandwich Spread Chicken Salad
Carl Cappelli- Sr. VP Sales & Business Development: ccappelli@donssalads.com
