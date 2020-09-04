Dorothy’s Cheese Launches Its Newest Creation: Going Back to Our Roots – and Unearthing Irresistible Flavors

The team at Dorothy’s Cheese has been busy looking for sensational flavors. Now, we’re excited to announce our newest creation: Diggin’ Truffles.

Co-developed by Savencia Cheese USA and internationally acclaimed craftsman Rodolphe Le Meunier, Diggin’ Truffles is an homage to heritage. Together, we explored the stomping grounds of our beloved brand’s namesake—walking in Dorothy’s storied footsteps to absorb the sights and sounds of Lena, Illinois.

Ever the inventor, Dorothy loved marrying flavors in unexpected ways to surprise customers. And with Diggin’ Truffles, we’ve done the same. This soft, luscious cheese features earthy black truffles: a celebration of Dorothy’s passion and the perfect terroir.

The result? Flavors that evoke the past—and fill the present.

Diggin’ Truffles will be available in select Whole Foods on the west coast and Giant Carlisle starting October 2020.