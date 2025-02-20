Eat Clean Bro Expands Retail Presence at Select ShopRite, Fairway Market and Gourmet Garage Stores

EATONTOWN, N.J. — Eat Clean Bro, a leading provider of fresh, chef-prepared meals, is expanding its retail presence at supermarkets operated by Village Super Market, Inc. The collaboration brings Eat Clean Bro’s nutritious and convenient meal options to 19 ShopRite locations, as well as Fairway Market and Gourmet Garage stores in New York and New Jersey.

Focused on high-quality, preservative-free ingredients and balanced nutrition, the Eat Clean Bro brand helps people maintain a clean-eating lifestyle without sacrificing flavor or quality.

The collaboration with Village Super Market and grocery retail means ready-to-eat, healthy and convenient Eat Clean Bro meals are now available in select ShopRite, Fairway and Gourmet Garage stores operated by Village Super Market in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Eat Clean Bro menu options at those stores include six expertly crafted meals: Basics Elite, Jessica’s Fajita Mac, Korean Beef Bowl, General Bro’s Chicken, Teriyaki Chicken Thigh and Salsa Ranch Chicken, all made with premium ingredients.

“Our mission has always been to provide fresh, nutritious and delicious meals that fit seamlessly into people’s lives, whether they’re on-the-go or at home,” said Jamie Giovinazzo, CEO and Co-Founder of New Jersey-based Eat Clean Bro. “As someone born and raised in New Jersey, it’s incredibly rewarding to see our meals on the shelves of local Village Super Market stores, making healthy eating more accessible to the community.”

For more information about Eat Clean Bro and a full list of participating ShopRite, Fairway Market and Gourmet Garage locations, visit eatcleanbro.com.

Village Super Market, a member of the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., remains true to its roots as a family-owned grocery business committed to serving local communities, with third generation members of the Sumas family operating the stores and continuing the family tradition of caring for and supporting local communities. Village Supermarkets currently operates 30 ShopRite supermarkets throughout New Jersey, New York and eastern Pennsylvania, as well as four specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market brands in Manhattan.