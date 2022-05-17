Eco-Products Introduces New Compostable Sandwich Wrap

BOULDER, Colo. — With more restaurants seeking carryout and delivery options, Eco-Products® is introducing a new compostable wrap that is ideal for swaddling sandwiches, snacks and more.

The new wrap is made from wax paper, is ASTM D6868 compliant and is certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) as compostable in commercial facilities. It conveniently works as a basket liner, food wrap or as a scale or pick-up sheet.

“These wraps are both stylish and functional, making them ideal for foodservice providers offering carryout and delivery,” said Nicole Tariku, Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. “They also are sustainable, simplifying cleanup because both the wrap and any leftover food can be tossed into the compost bin.”

Jointly developed with Eco-Products’ parent company, Novolex®, the new wrap offers a number of benefits:

Works with both hot and cold snacks and sandwiches

Made from renewable resources

Grease- and moisture-resistant

ASTM D6868 compliant and BPI-certified compostable in commercial compost facilities only

Features print on the wrap that includes the Eco-Products and BPI logos, assuring customers that the product is made from sustainable materials and can be to put into the compost bin after use.

“Creating this new wrap demonstrates our commitment to developing compostable products across the Novolex line,” said Adrianne Tipton, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Novolex. “We’re seeing increased demand for more sustainable products, so we want to provide as many options as possible.”

The new sandwich wrap will be featured at the Novolex booth (#3212) at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 21-May 24.

Eco-Products offers a wide range of plates, cups, utensils and containers made from renewable or post-consumer recycled resources. Learn more about this new food wrap or other items at www.ecoproducts.com.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.