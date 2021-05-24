Effie’s Homemade Debuts 3 New Biscuit Flavors

Boston, MA. Effie’s Homemade, the specialty biscuit company, is pleased to introduce three delectable new flavors to its beloved family of biscuits. Offering the same buttery texture and light sweetness fans already know and love, these varieties are destined to become new favorites.

Flavors include Walnut: a toasted walnut biscuit with a bright pop of cranberry and hint of fennel; Almond: a toasted almond biscuit with a lively dash of cardamom; and Ginger: a lightly sweet biscuit with a bold ginger zing. Each variety adds a fresh dimension to the Effie’s family of biscuits, offering more options for sharing, and pairing with a range of cheeses, fruit spreads and more.

“At Effie’s we stray true to our roots; we don’t aim to be trendy,” said Joan MacIsaac, Effie’s co-founder. “Using quality ingredients, our recipes focus on flavors that are dynamic, yet classic at the same time.” Our three new varieties reflect that kind of care and balance, offering tremendous (and delicious!) versatility to our customers.

The new flavors join five other award-winning varieties, including Original Oatcakes, Cocoa Biscuits, Pecan Biscuits, Rye Biscuits, and Corn Biscuits.

Look for the new flavors in stores and online starting.

About Effie’s Homemade

Effie’s Homemade was founded in 2007 by friends, Joan MacIsaac and Irene Costello. The inspiration for the company comes from Joan’s mother, Effie MacLellan, and her farmhouse family recipe for Oatcakes. By rekindling old-fashioned and forgotten recipes, Effie’s Homemade has created a line of rustic baked goods that are delicious and wholesome. In a world of highly processed foods, Effie’s Homemade turns quality ingredients into great tasting biscuits suitable for any occasion.

Effie’s Homemade products are made in the USA. For more information, visit www.effieshomemade.com.