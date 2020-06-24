EggLife Foods Announces Partnership with Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets for Additional Illinois Distribution

CHICAGO — EggLife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that it is expanding its distribution with Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets. The expansion will include all 7 Caputo’s locations in the Chicagoland area.

The additional distribution extends the brand’s growing presence throughout the Midwest, which currently includes 350 stores across multiple retail partners.

“We are thrilled to partner with Caputo’s and further establish our presence in Chicago,” says Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer of EggLife Foods, Inc. “The family-owned and operated retailer offers a broad range of products and has developed a longstanding and loyal customer base, which EggLife Foods is excited to tap into with this partnership.”

“We are continually looking for ways to exceed our customers’ expectations, and we are eager to introduce our Caputo’s community to EggLife Foods,” says Dan O’Neill, Director of Center Store and Perishables at Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Markets. “Their egglife wraps are not only delicious, but they also serve as a health-forward and nutritious alternative, which falls right in line with the needs of our customers.”

egglife™ egg white wraps contain less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.