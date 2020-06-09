EggLife Foods Announces Partnership with Pete’s Fresh Market for Additional Illinois Distribution

CHICAGO — EggLife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that it is expanding its distribution with Pete’s Fresh Market. The expansion will include all 16 Pete’s locations in the Chicagoland area.

The additional distribution extends the brand’s growing presence throughout the Midwest, which currently includes 334 stores across Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, Sunset Foods and Woodman’s Markets.

“Pete’s is a Chicagoland institution with a longstanding commitment to providing high quality products at a great value,” says Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer of EggLife Foods, Inc. “With an incredible diversity in both product and merchandising, Pete’s draws an eclectic shopper base, one that EggLife Foods is excited to reach with this partnership.”

“We pride ourselves on providing the best options for our customers, and we are thrilled to welcome EggLife Foods into our stores,” says Nick Kametas, Buyer at Pete’s Fresh Market. “We are always looking for ways to grow our healthy and nutritious food selection, and we believe egglife wraps are the perfect addition.”

egglifeTM egg white wraps contain less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.

About EggLife Foods, Inc.

EggLife Foods, Inc. is an innovative food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carb and calorie laden foods. Developed by EggLife founder Peggy Johns in her own kitchen, egglifeTM egg white wraps have less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style – and are produced at EggLife’s own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife egg white wraps are available in the refrigerated section at all Chicago-area Mariano’s, most Chicago-area Jewel-Osco locations, all locations of Fresh Thyme, all locations of Pete’s, all locations of Woodman’s, and at several other independent grocery retailers. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.