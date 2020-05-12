EggLife Foods Announces Partnership with Woodman’s Markets for Additional Multi-State Distribution

CHICAGO — EggLife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that it is expanding its distribution with Woodman’s Markets. The expansion will include all 18 Woodman’s locations in 2 states.

The additional distribution extends the brand’s growing presence throughout the Midwest, which currently includes 316 stores across Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s and Sunset Foods.

“We are thrilled to expand our distribution with Woodman’s Markets, a fantastic partner and staple in the Midwest,” says Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer of EggLife Foods, Inc. “The strength of Woodman’s decision-making and assortment at a store-level, ensures an unparalleled tailoring to individual market needs. This paired with their incredible presence in Wisconsin and Illinois will help us reach new consumers looking for a healthy and delicious alternative.”

“Woodman’s is excited to welcome EggLife Foods into our stores,” says Ernie Allington, Category Buyer of Woodman’s Market. “The timing aligns incredibly well, as many of our customers are looking for ways to incorporate healthy food options into their diets.”

egglife™ egg white wraps contain less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.

About EggLife Foods, Inc.

EggLife Foods, Inc. is an innovative food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carb and calorie laden foods. Developed by EggLife founder Peggy Johns in her own kitchen, egglife™ egg white wraps have less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style – and are produced at EggLife’s own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife egg white wraps are available in the refrigerated section at all Chicago-area Mariano’s, most Chicago-area Jewel-Osco locations, all locations of Fresh Thyme, all locations of Woodman’s, and at several other independent grocery retailers. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.