Egglife Foods Appoints Andy Arquette to Board of Directors

CHICAGO — Egglife Foods, the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces today that it has appointed Andy Arquette, Chief Financial Officer at Fairlife, LLC, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Arquette has built a career in consumer packaged goods, food manufacturing & marketing, and technology, where he has a proven track record of developing long-term company growth strategies that deliver shareholder value. Adept at connecting goals and opportunities to operational execution, he is skilled at managing operational teams, coordinating cross-functional initiatives and managing cash to maximize returns. He has also achieved incredible success building enterprises from their beginnings through all life stages. During his tenure at Fairlife, LLC, Andy and a small core team, created an integrated billion-dollar company in retail sales with multiple better-for-you brands that consumers and customers love.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy to our Board,” says Egglife Foods Chief Executive Officer, David Kroll. “His experience in building nutrition-forward brands and developing long-term and successful company strategies will be instrumental as we continue to grow as a company. His track record in navigating difficult and changing environments will be incredibly valuable as we look to move forward amidst these unprecedented times.”

Prior to joining Fairlife, LLC, Mr. Arquette created and grew several entrepreneurial ventures. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of HomeMade Pizza Company and the Chief Financial Officer of additional ventures such as Echo Global Logistics and Transora. Prior to Andy’s entrepreneurial path, he gained his corporate experience at Kraft Foods and Arthur Andersen in financial, operations and audit roles.

“Egglife Foods is an innovative food brand in the midst of an incredible growth trajectory,” says Mr. Arquette. “I am honored and excited to work with Egglife’s existing Board members and utilize my knowledge of the space to help propel the brand the new heights.”

Mr. Arquette holds an MBA from Northwestern, a B.S from Miami University, and a CPA.