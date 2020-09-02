Eight Vermont Specialty Food Producers Win Annual 2020 sofi Awards

BERLIN, VT – Eight of Vermont’s specialty food producers received thirteen awards across seven categories in this year’s annual sofi Awards presented by the national Specialty Food Association (SFA). The sofi Awards, which stands for “specialty outstanding food innovation,” are the most prestigious awards in the specialty food industry and honor excellence across a variety of food categories, from vinegars to vegan snacks. Winners were announced on August 25th with three of Vermont’s producers awarded gold: Big Picture Farm, Mount Mansfield Maple Products, and Vermont Creamery.

“Vermont specialty food producers continue to stand out as leaders in outstanding food innovation, taking home sofi Awards year after year,” said Alexandra Jakab, Assistant Director of Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA). “We are proud of these hardworking food entrepreneurs who represent Vermont’s diverse food landscape and innovative specialty food industry. Especially during a year of adaptation their work and dedication is remarkable and this achievement is well deserved.”

Big Picture Farm won gold in the confectionery (non-chocolate) category for their Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels Maple Milk. Mount Mansfield Maple Products won gold in the chocolate (milk and white) category for their Organic White Chocolate Maple Bark. Vermont Creamery won two gold awards, one in the cheese (non-cow milk, mixed milk) category for their Bonne Bouche cheese and one in the other dairy category for their Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche.

Here is the complete list of Vermont’s finalists in their categories (VSFA Members in bold):

Baking Mixes / Pastry Doughs, Flours and Grain, Baking Inclusions, Decorations and Toppings, Fats and Functional Ingredients

● Bronze – Freedom Foods LLC, Hillside Lane Farm gluten free pizza crust

Cheese – Cow Milk

● Silver – Cellars at Jasper Hill, Harbisons Spruce Wrapped Bloomy Rind

Cheese – Non-Cow Milk, Mixed Milk

● Gold – Vermont Creamery, Bonne Bouche cheese

● Bronze – Vermont Creamery, Bijou cheese

Chocolate – Milk and White

● Gold – Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Organic White Chocolate Maple Bark

Coffee & Hot Cocoa (Non-Ready-To-Drink)

● New Product – MOCO My Organic Coco – A Bit Fresh – mint

Confectionery (Non-Chocolate) – all VSFA members!

● Gold – Big Picture Farm, Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels Maple Milk

● Silver – Big Picture Farm, Raspberry Rhubarb Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels

● Bronze – Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Organic Coffee Infused Maple Cream

● New Product – Vermont Amber Candy Company, Libity Bits Sesame Snacking Toffee

Other Dairy

● Gold – Vermont Creamery, Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche

● Silver – Vermont Creamery, Sea Salt Cultured Butter 82%

● Bronze – Vermont Creamery, Lightly Salted Cultured Butter

VSFA, along with the VT Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, provide support to Vermont specialty food producers in exhibiting at the annual Summer Fancy Food Show hosted by the Specialty Food Association each June in NYC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s show was cancelled and the awards judging postponed to later this summer. The SFA has announced a new virtual event taking place on September 21-24, Specialty Food Live!, a virtual trade show where producers can connect with potential buyers. Learn more about this event here.

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, call their office at (802) 839-1930.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.