‘Elevate Freshness’ Packaging: Revolutionizing Freshness for Fruits, Prepared Meals, and Proteins

Atlanta, Georgia — Easypak is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Elevate Freshness™ packaging solution. This solution redefines how fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, prepared meals, and meats and proteins are packaged, providing an unparalleled freshness experience for consumers. Easypak’s innovative, patent-pending design offers advanced moisture control, maximizing food products’ taste, texture, and visual appeal while helping to offset and reduce spoilage.

Elevate Freshness™ brings a new engineered packaging solution across three key segments:

Fresh Cut Fruit & Produce

Fresh Prepared Meals

Meats and Proteins

Ensuring that your products maintain their peak quality and freshness from packaging to plate.

Elevate Freshness™ utilizes an advanced, patent-pending moisture management technology, which includes the unique “island and shore” design that traps excess moisture away from the product, ensuring long-lasting freshness. This new product line will also feature the patented Easypak hex-shaped MoistureLok system. Each product tray is crafted with sustainability in mind, using PCR (post-consumer recycled material) to reduce the environmental impact.

This week at the Global Produce and Floral Show in Atlanta, Georgia, EasyPak is debuting the first product in their series: the TE24-EF Elevate Freshness™ Clamshell. {See inset photo.}

“At Easypak, our mission with Elevate Freshness™ is simple: to revolutionize how freshness is preserved and experienced. Our packaging solutions offer unparalleled moisture control, ensuring consumers taste the difference in every bite,” said Ken Sherry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Easypak.

Fresh Cut Fruit & Produce: Unmatched Freshness Preservation

Ultimate Freshness: The innovative packaging design lifts the fruit or vegetable product up and out of the liquid purge or juice to help keep moisture away from delicate produce, allowing fruits and vegetables to retain their crispness and flavor.

Reduced Spoilage: Elevate Freshness™ combats the negative effects of moisture purge, which could help to reduce food waste while maintaining the best possible flavor and texture for customers.

A Bite of Perfection: With Elevate Freshness™, consumers will enjoy the absolute best flavor experience with every bite.

Customized Branding: Make your brand stand out by incorporating custom logos and designs into your packaging, elevating your visual presence on retail shelves.

Sustainability Commitment: Easypak prioritizes eco-friendly materials, ensuring that your packaging projects align with your sustainability goals and resonate with environmentally conscious consumers.

“Easypak is excited to be collaborating with the renowned team at the Michigan State University School of Packaging,” Mr. Sherry, continues, “to identify data points and research on the benefits of the Elevate Freshness™ product lineup. But also, ways in which technology and engineering can work in partnership to target gaps in current Moisture Management programs, as well as to set new standards in the food packaging industry, that address both the practical needs of food preservation as well as the growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly, globally-conscious packaging solutions.”

Easypak will be releasing a full line of sizes and shapes of Elevate Freshness™ containers, from tamper-evident clamshells to film-seal ready components that will fit into existing wrapping machines and production lines. If you are going to be at the Global Produce Show, this week, stop and see some of their exciting new offerings.

Packaging. Made Easy. We built our business to make yours Easy.

Our innovative solutions simplify your packaging process, improve your brand’s sustainability efforts while ensuring quality, freshness, and convenience every time. Join us in shaping your greenest custom solution.

With a dedication to quality, customization, and sustainability, Easypak continues to set benchmarks in the packaging industry.

From patented products that use innovative design to reduce waste to natural materials that decrease your carbon footprint, Easypak’s packaging solutions are designed with the environment in mind. Partner with us for packaging that benefits your business.