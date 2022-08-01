Emmi Roth Breaks Ground on New Headquarters and Cheese Conversion Facility

Emmi Roth Deli August 1, 2022

FITCHBURG, Wis. – Emmi Roth, an industry-leading cheesemaker, is breaking ground on its new headquarters and cheese conversion facility, located at 1800 Williams Drive in Stoughton, Wisconsin. The site will add conversion capabilities, increase distribution capacity, and add 100 new local jobs. An official groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday, August 4.

“This is an exciting chapter in Emmi Roth’s history,” said Tim Omer, president and managing director of Emmi Roth. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our team, we’re proud to be breaking ground in Stoughton, a vibrant farming community which fits with our steadfast commitment to Wisconsin’s dairy industry.”

The new headquarters in Stoughton will add to existing Emmi Roth locations in Monroe, Platteville, and Seymour, Wisconsin.

Emmi Roth acquired the Athenos business, including the No. 1 feta brand in America, in 2021 strengthening the company’s long-standing dedication to the specialty cheese industry. With the acquisition came the need for more conversion and distribution capabilities.

Emmi Roth, in partnership with Emmi Group, has acquired Athenos, which includes the No 1 feta in the U.S. The acquisition from the Lactalis Group expands Emmi Roth’s business and product offerings, strengthening the company’s long-standing dedication to the specialty cheese industry. Athenos complements the extensive range of Emmi Roth’s high quality locally produced and imported specialty cheeses in the U.S.