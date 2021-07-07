Emmi Roth Celebrates National Dairy Month With a Donation to the Adopt-a-Dairy-Cow Program

Wisconsin – In honor of National Dairy Month in June, Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth donated $5,000 to the Adopt-a-Dairy-Cow program in support of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Joining the ongoing fight to end food insecurity in Southern Wisconsin, Emmi Roth’s contribution will help provide a rarely donated, nutrient-rich product to those in need: milk.

“The Adopt-a-Dairy-Cow program is an annual tradition that directly helps locals when they need it the most,” said Angie Frie, a founding member of Emmi Roth’s Giving & Caring Committee. “As impactful community outreach continues to play a major role in our overall business goals, we are proud to do our part by supporting Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and organizations like it.”

Running through the end of June, the program allows people to “adopt” a cow for any chosen duration and pay for the milk that cow produces in that time. Second Harvest Foodbank then uses that money exclusively on dairy products. This year’s roster of cows includes bovine beauties Shimmer, Flora, Starla, Trixie, Remi and Violet.

Since its first year, the Adopt-a-Dairy-Cow campaign has provided struggling Wisconsin residents with more than 180,000 gallons of milk. Though impressive, this averages to less than 20 ounces of milk per person, making donations from organizations and community groups increasingly important. Emmi Roth’s contribution will provide up to 2,500 gallons of milk.

Reaching their overall goal of raising $70,000 in just a matter of weeks, Second Harvest has set their site on a new dream: raising another $30,000 (a total of $100,000) by the end of June.

Emmi Roth creates the best cheese moments. We craft cheese with heart and develop products made to inspire. From making some of the most awarded cheeses in the U.S. to importing Switzerland’s most beloved cheeses, we work every day to provide the world’s best cheeses. We are proud to be part of Switzerland’s largest milk processor, Emmi Group. Here in the U.S., Emmi Roth has operations at five locations across Wisconsin, and growing. Learn more at EmmiRoth.com.