Emmi Roth Showcases Innovative Cheese Offerings

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Industry leader in specialty cheeses, Emmi Roth, is showcasing its latest innovations and best-in-class cheese offerings this week at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show. The foodservice team will highlight new and best-selling products from Athenos, the nation’s number one feta brand, alongside offerings from Emmi, Roth® Cheese, and Cowgirl Creamery.

“We are committed to top-notch ideation, innovation, and delivering tailored solutions to meet our customers’ needs,” said Kerry Olson, Vice President of Foodservice Sales, Emmi Roth. “Whether through bold new flavors, high-quality custom shred blends, or our diverse array of award-winning cheeses, we’re thrilled to connect with foodservice professionals at such an impactful event.”

Athenos Leads the Way with Feta Innovation

Since acquiring Athenos in 2021, Emmi Roth has amplified its presence in the market with the leading feta brand. Athenos continues to drive innovation with on-trend products, including a rich, tangy Whipped Feta Dip & Spread and other new offerings. These exciting additions will headline the company’s 2025 showcase.

Expanding Capabilities to Better Serve Customers

The opening of Emmi Roth’s new cheese conversion facility in Stoughton, Wisconsin marks a significant milestone for the organization. Designed to deliver wide-ranging capabilities for custom cheese shreds, blends, and Athenos feta crumbles, this facility provides formats suited to both traditional and emerging foodservice channels. Signature blends feature Roth favorites like award-winning Grand Cru®, Gouda, and Havarti.

“The opening of our Stoughton facility gives us unparalleled flexibility in serving our customers with customization and efficiency,” added Olson.

Celebrating Award-Winning Cheeses Made with High-Quality, Local Milk

Complementing its feta offerings, Roth Cheese will showcase its new dips and spreads along with its legendary Buttermilk Blue®, Moody Blue®, Grand Cru®, and an evolving array of Gouda and Havarti flavors. These additions highlight Roth’s dedication to innovation while honoring its deep specialty cheese tradition.

From the West Coast, Cowgirl Creamery will captivate attendees with its renowned Mt Tam and Wagon Wheel cheeses. These creamy, organic delights exemplify the company’s foundation, rooted in craftsmanship by two James Beard Award-winning chefs.

Highlighting the Excellence of Swiss Cheeses

Adding to the impressive display, Emmi Kaltbach cheeses and Switzerland Swiss will take center stage, showcasing their premium quality and rich heritage. The naturally cured Kaltbach cheese is aged to perfection in the sandstone caves of Kaltbach, Switzerland, resulting in complex flavors and a smooth, creamy texture. Accompanying these is the classic Switzerland Swiss, embodying generations of Swiss cheesemaking mastery with its signature nutty taste.

About Emmi Roth

Emmi Roth is a leader in specialty cheese innovation, known for crafting the nation’s most celebrated cheeses while importing exceptional products from Switzerland. Based in Wisconsin, we specialize in producing high-quality products across a range of categories with brands like Athenos, Emmi, Roth® Cheese, Cowgirl Creamery, and more. Every cheese we produce reflects our passion for quality and flavor, using premium ingredients and sustainable practices. Visit emmiroth.com to learn more or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.