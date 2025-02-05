Epicurean Butter Partners with A.1. Steak Sauce and Local H-E-B Stores to Bring Restaurant-Quality Taste Home to the Dinner Table

A.1. Steakhouse Butter Hits Shelves Exclusively at H-E-B Stores Throughout Texas



THORNTON, Colo. — Epicurean Butter, the brand synonymous with premium ingredients and exceptional flavor, is making it easier than ever to create restaurant-quality meals at home with its introduction of A.1. Steakhouse Butter. In collaboration with Kraft Heinz, the company known for its iconic steak sauce, the new A.1. Steakhouse Butter is now available in H-E-B stores throughout Texas.

From homemade butter boards to high-end restaurants offering tableside butter service, flavored butter is trending nationwide. A.1. Steakhouse Butter, a blend of fresh herbs, A.1. Steak Sauce, and butter, makes it easy for consumers to enjoy restaurant-quality meals at home. Whether it’s a weeknight meal or a special occasion, A.1. Steakhouse Butter has bold flavors that you don’t typically get with a convenient, easy-to-use ingredient.

“As experts in high-quality flavored butter, we’re proud to offer consumers steakhouse-inspired flavors with a buttery, creamy texture that will help them elevate any at-home meal,” said CEO, Stephen Owens. “At Epicurean Butter, we see butter as the star ingredient, and we know A.1. Steakhouse Butter is the ideal solution for any at-home cook not wanting to sacrifice taste when staying in for the night.”

Roasted Garlic Herb is the flavor that put Epicurean Butter on the map, but the brand is crazy about flavor and loves to experiment with unique tastes, which led to its partnership with Kraft. A.1. Steakhouse Butter brings the signature tang of A.1. Steak Sauce to your kitchen in a new format. Perfect for meat lovers, it’s an ideal addition to steak, burgers, pork, potatoes and more, giving you the power to enhance every dish with its bold and authentic taste. It combines the finest ingredients with time-saving convenience to create an easy, reliable way to make everything taste better without the extra prep time or long grocery list.

A.1. Steakhouse Butter is available online and at H-E-B stores throughout Texas in 3.5oz tubs for $4.99. Checkout our store locator to find a store near you. To learn more about A.1. Steakhouse Butter, visit www.epicureanbutter.com/products/a1-steakhouse-butter.

