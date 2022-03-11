Expand Your Knowledge with CheeseExpo Seminars

MADISON, WI – Details of several world-class seminars created by Center for Dairy Research (CDR) have now been released by CheeseExpo 2022. Registration details and these seminars are now available at CheeseExpo.org.

“Our event partners at Center for Dairy Research consistently deliver the latest and greatest in dairy research and dairy quality topics,” stated John Umhoefer, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. “These seminars will be an education highlight of CheeseExpo 2022.”

Following the RELCO Opening Keynote Panel on Wednesday, April 13, CheeseExpo attendees will be invited to choose from four useful breakout sessions, including two hosted by CDR staff:

Hot Topics in Cheese Research will offer updates and insights from some of CDR’s latest projects, including studies on customizing cheese functionality, optimizing manufacturing efficiency, and extending cheese shelf life.

will offer updates and insights from some of CDR’s latest projects, including studies on customizing cheese functionality, optimizing manufacturing efficiency, and extending cheese shelf life. Cheese Technology for Artisan Manufacturers, part of CheeseExpo’s popular Artisan Track, will explore technologies available to artisans for every stage of the cheesemaking process, from air handling systems to cutting and packaging equipment and more.

The educational offerings continue on the second full day of North America’s largest cheese and whey processing expo, with four fresh seminars available to attendees on April 14, including three CDR offerings:

In partnership with the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, CDR will host Hot Topics in Food Safety Success , sharing tips for building a culture of food safety and creating an effective foreign material prevention program.

, sharing tips for building a culture of food safety and creating an effective foreign material prevention program. Hot Topics in Quality Cheesemaking promises a deep dive into common cheese quality issues such as bitterness, acidity in aged cheeses, bacteriophage growth, salt brine management, and others.

promises a deep dive into common cheese quality issues such as bitterness, acidity in aged cheeses, bacteriophage growth, salt brine management, and others. Creating an Effective Cheese Grading Program will walk attendees through practical steps to build and implement their own successful grading programs.

Scheduled for April 12-14 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, CheeseExpo 2022 will bring thousands of attendees together from all over the world for these and other stimulating educational seminars, valuable networking events, over 600 exhibits from trusted dairy industry suppliers, and exciting celebrations of industry excellence. Registration is open now at CheeseExpo.org.