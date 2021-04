Haloumi cheese could soon become very hard to find on Australian supermarket shelves after a shock regulator decision.

The European Union has declared the cheese to be a traditional product of Cyprus, which prevents foreign manufacturers using the name.

The ban is made on the same basis as Champagne wine only being allowed to be made in the Champagne area of France – the rest called ‘sparkling’ wine.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Daily Mail