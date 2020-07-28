Fabri-Kal Introduces a Fresh, New Look For its Greenware Brand

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Fabri-Kal, known for exceptional customer service and product quality, has refreshed its Greenware® brand. The company’s new, updated Greenware Cup and Portion Cup stock print design instructs customers to properly dispose of Greenware packaging in commercial composting facilities. The new stock design is available on all Greenware Cups and Portion Cups.

The new Greenware stock print promotes zero waste to landfill efforts by clearly signaling to consumers that Greenware products are commercially compostable. The new Greenware stock print features the BPI label, indicating to consumers and composters alike that Greenware Cups and Portion Cups have been certified according to ASTM D6400 standards to be compostable in commercial composting facilities, which may not be available in your area. In addition, the design differentiates Greenware Cups and Portion Cups from those made of traditional plastic.

“Fabri-Kal’s mission to act responsibly is demonstrated with our Greenware line of annually renewable, plant-based foodservice packaging. We are committed to providing packaging that clearly encourages consumers to commercially compost Greenware products,” said Mike Roeder, president and COO, Fabri-Kal.

Greenware products are made entirely from plants, not petroleum. It’s a difference that resonates with foodservice consumers that are increasingly seeking sustainable packaging from the operations they frequent.* Let your customers know you are making a difference by using Greenware products – FREE Greenware merchandising materials are now also available.

The new Greenware stock design is available on the full line of Greenware Cold Drink Cups in 7, 9, 10, 12, 16, 20, 24 and 32 oz. sizes, and Greenware Portion Cups in 2, 3.25 and 4 oz. sizes.

To find out more about Greenware products or to learn about Fabri-Kal’s No Greenwashing Pledge and all the ways Greenware products can help build your business, contact your Fabri-Kal sales representative today at 1-800-888-5054 or visit GreenwareUSA.com.

About Fabri-Kal

Fabri-Kal is a leading provider of foodservice and custom thermoformed packaging solutions. One of the largest thermoformers in North America, Fabri-Kal’s customer base includes foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers. Fabri-Kal specializes in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fiber. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., and in continuous operation since 1950, Fabri-Kal employs more than 1,000 people in six manufacturing, printing and warehousing facilities throughout the United States. More information about Fabri-Kal may be found at the company’s website, www.fabri-kal.com.