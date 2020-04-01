Fabri-Kal Partners with Local Companies to Provide Medical Face Shields for Healthcare Workers

Fabri-Kal is proud to announce its role in producing medical face shields for local healthcare workers. In less than one week, the Fabri-Kal team quickly came together to develop a plan to meet this critical need. Fabri-Kal, Schupan & Sons and Tekna went from prototype to production on face shields that will be provided to workers treating patients impacted by the coronavirus. Fabri-Kal is producing the plastic shields in its Kalamazoo, Mich., technical center. The first batch of face shields is planned to arrive later this week at healthcare facilities located in southwest Michigan.

Focusing on the community, Mike Roeder, president and chief operating officer at Fabri-Kal said the decision to support this effort was an easy one. “We started this whole thing with the idea that we need to protect our employees, protect our community, and then protect our business,” Mike said. “Because if you don’t have the first two, the third one doesn’t much matter.”

Fabri-Kal is a leading provider of foodservice and custom thermoformed packaging solutions. One of the largest thermoformers in North America, Fabri-Kal’s customer base includes foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers. Fabri-Kal specializes in a variety of materials including renewable agricultural fiber. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., and in continuous operation since 1950, Fabri-Kal employs more than 1,000 people in six manufacturing, printing and warehousing facilities throughout the United States. More information about Fabri-Kal may be found at the company’s website, www.fabri-kal.com.