Facing High Costs, Lower Demand, Grafton Village Cheese Company Considers Consolidation

Grafton Village Cheese Company is looking at a plan to consolidate its manufacturing from two spaces into one, and hopes to sell the 29,000-square-foot cheesemaking production facility it built in Brattleboro in 2008.

Increased competition in the national artisan cheese market has suppressed revenues for the last several years at the iconic Grafton-based cheesemaker, which is owned by the Windham Foundation. When Covid-19 emergency measures went into place in March, sales to restaurants and specialty stores all but halted, dealing the company another blow.

Now, “with the loss of business due to COVID 19, and the economic challenges facing GVCC prior to that, the management of the GVCC and the Windham Foundation, along with the Foundation’s Trustees, have been taking a serious look at permanently consolidating GVCC manufacturing in Grafton,” the foundation’s president, Bob Donald, wrote to employees on June 10.

