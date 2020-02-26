Feta Fuss: N.S. First Nation Calls in RCMP Over $ 3M Cheese Deal Gone Sour

A Nova Scotia First Nation has called in the RCMP to investigate its partners in a cheese business that went sour.

Between 2017 and 2019, the federal government spent over $2 million on a failed Glooscap First Nation business venture to import, process and distribute 25 tonnes of feta cheese from Greece.

In a lawsuit seeking damages, the Annapolis Valley band says it was the victim of fraud perpetrated by its partner in the project, Ilia Gourmet Canada, led by Peter and Dimitri Tsakanikas.

