Fine Choice Foods Launches Second Manufacturing Facility in Richmond

RICHMOND, British Columbia – Fine Choice Foods, a market-leading producer of quality Asian-inspired foods, announced the opening of its second manufacturing facility, also located in Richmond, with a recent in-person celebration. The event included remarks from Honourable Lana Popham, BC Minister of Agriculture and Food; Mayor Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of the City of Richmond, BC; and Jason Longden, CEO of Fine Choice Foods. The new facility will produce spring rolls equal to the length of more than 700 football fields on a weekly basis, creating more than 70 new jobs as part of the company’s continued growth.

“The local food system is a critical economic driver and we’re pleased to be able to support Fine Choice Food and the opportunities they are providing for the residents of British Columbia,” said Honourable Lana Popham, BC Minister of Agriculture and Food. “By using 3.5 million lbs of locally grown vegetables each year, along with a number of other regionally sourced products, the company’s support for this community and its farmers benefits everyone as they continue to expand their presence in both Canada and the United States.”

The new facility, an existing warehouse transformed into a 50,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art CFIA federally approved food processing facility, signifies a meaningful financial investment in Fine Choice Foods’ infrastructure, immediately creating significant value for local farmers and suppliers as well as valuable jobs for British Columbians during a challenging economic environment.

“The impact of this expansion is tremendous and we’re extremely proud to support the growth of Fine Choice Foods,” said Mayor Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of the City of Richmond. “The creation of more than 70 new jobs creates a significant economic impact in the region we believe will continue to grow, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

The event featured traditional Chinese lion dancing, a tour of the new facility, an official ribbon cutting, and samples of SUMM! products, including spring rolls, dumplings, and apple pie rolls.

“The opening of this new facility is an important milestone for Fine Choice Foods and critical to our continued success,” said Jason Longden, CEO of Fine Choice Foods. “We’re extremely proud of our growth over the past several decades and more importantly, proud to be able to honor the legacy of the Lui family and the SUMM! brand they created more than 30 years ago.”

About Fine Choice Foods

Located in Richmond, BC, Fine Choice Foods is a market-leading producer of quality Asian-inspired foods for the North American market. Founded by the Lui family in 1986, Fine Choice Foods specializes in spring rolls, gyoza dumplings, and the original apple pie roll under the SUMM! brand. Starting as a small store on Cambie Street in Vancouver employing three people, the company has grown to a staff of more than 350, serving consumers throughout Canada and parts of the United States from two state-of-the-art facilities. For more information, please visit www.SUMMFOODS.com.